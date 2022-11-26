Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,591,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602,501 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.25% of Delta Air Lines worth $46,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,306.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $35.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 319.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Melius started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

