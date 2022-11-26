Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 10,302 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,302 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Baidu worth $49,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baidu Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $93.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $171.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.99 and its 200 day moving average is $125.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BIDU shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday. KGI Securities downgraded Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.88.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

