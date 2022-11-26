Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,450,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,425 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.16% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals worth $42,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 33,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 197,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EYPT shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $17.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

