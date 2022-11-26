Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $49,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 402.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 113.9% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.44.

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $192.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $219.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

