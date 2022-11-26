Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,630,913 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $46,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 57,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 61,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 19,372 shares during the period. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 185,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 35,496 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.10. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $45.88.

