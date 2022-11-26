Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,242,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 49.84% of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF worth $48,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLSP. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 3,818.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,078,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,920 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF by 236.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 121,074 shares during the period.

Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day moving average of $21.60. Franklin Systematic Style Premia ETF has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $24.26.

