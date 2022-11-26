Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 940,767 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 156.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,542,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 940,767 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $47,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NCR during the second quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC increased its position in NCR by 32.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its position in NCR by 32.4% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 6,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in NCR during the first quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $264,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,217.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph E. Reece acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.82 per share, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,234.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $264,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,217.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NCR opened at $23.46 on Friday. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average of $28.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. NCR had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

