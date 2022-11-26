Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 509,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,127 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.21% of Church & Dwight worth $47,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $78.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.97. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Further Reading

