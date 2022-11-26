PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 5,074.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,014,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 994,836 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of PNM Resources worth $48,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 8.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 23,436 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 9.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 12,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 521.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 126,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 105,976 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $48.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.11. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.43 and a 12 month high of $49.88.

PNM Resources Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.40%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNM. StockNews.com began coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded PNM Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

