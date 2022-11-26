Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.32% of Darden Restaurants worth $45,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,104,832,000 after purchasing an additional 857,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,066,000 after acquiring an additional 240,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,214,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,473,000 after acquiring an additional 36,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,506.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $148.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.34. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $155.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on DRI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.10.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Articles

