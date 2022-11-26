Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 6,742 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,742 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.76% of Nevro worth $42,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nevro by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,322,000 after buying an additional 568,749 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Nevro by 4,179.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,608,000 after purchasing an additional 347,778 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Nevro by 19.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,989,000 after purchasing an additional 287,936 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Nevro by 673.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 274,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 238,677 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nevro by 48.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 657,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,806,000 after purchasing an additional 214,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro Stock Performance

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $44.37 on Friday. Nevro Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $98.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average is $44.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $100.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.08 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nevro from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Nevro from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nevro from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

About Nevro

(Get Rating)

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.