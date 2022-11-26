Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 70,385 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,385 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of ShockWave Medical worth $20,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,311,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,685,000 after acquiring an additional 67,789 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,933,000 after buying an additional 192,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,176,000 after buying an additional 18,033 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 610,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,539,000 after buying an additional 42,115 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 433,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,898,000 after buying an additional 215,142 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.81, for a total value of $7,224,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,969,410.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.33, for a total transaction of $320,463.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,635,137.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.81, for a total transaction of $7,224,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,969,410.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,950 shares of company stock valued at $12,878,404. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWAV shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $264.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 113.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $320.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.00 and its 200-day moving average is $236.31.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

