Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,026 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Lennox International were worth $20,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2,740.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its position in Lennox International by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 6,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,570,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lennox International by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in Lennox International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 46,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LII has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lennox International from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lennox International from $249.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lennox International from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lennox International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.91.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $267.44 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.85 and a fifty-two week high of $334.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.79.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

