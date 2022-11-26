Rhumbline Advisers Has $19.53 Million Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,786 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of Rollins worth $19,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Rollins by 2.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 18.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,265,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 804,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,813,093.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Rollins news, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,556,482. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,265,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 804,580 shares in the company, valued at $31,813,093.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,089 over the last three months. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rollins Stock Performance

ROL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.47. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.13 and a beta of 0.65. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $43.06.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 74.29%.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.