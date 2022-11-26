Rhumbline Advisers Has $21.31 Million Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,862 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $21,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 140,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 89,289 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,993,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 592.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 73,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

FR opened at $50.26 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day moving average of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.69.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

