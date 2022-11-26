Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 13,784 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,095 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.30% of Manhattan Associates worth $21,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MANH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MANH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $123.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 70.32 and a beta of 1.68. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.02 and a twelve month high of $161.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.46.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $198.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.76 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 51.06%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Read More

