NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,146,869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,375 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in NOV were worth $19,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in NOV by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in NOV by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,994 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in NOV by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 27,846 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in NOV by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,546,520 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,152,000 after acquiring an additional 211,517 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of NOV by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 48,534 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 31,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

NOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NOV from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.62.

NOV opened at $22.22 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $24.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 740.91 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.89%.

In related news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $56,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,340,212.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $106,002.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,872.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,212.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,456 shares of company stock worth $360,063. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

