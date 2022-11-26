Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,551 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.35% of Encompass Health worth $19,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1,524.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

Shares of EHC opened at $57.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.46. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $74.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In other Encompass Health news, Director Greg D. Carmichael purchased 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,549.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

