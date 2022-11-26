Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 6,286 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,286 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $19,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 581.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 807.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE RE opened at $334.42 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $337.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $292.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Everest Re Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.29%.

In other news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total value of $222,166.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,454,690.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,890.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total value of $222,166.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,393 shares in the company, valued at $13,454,690.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,369. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on RE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Everest Re Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.