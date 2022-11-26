Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,364 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of EastGroup Properties worth $19,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 26.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 204.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EGP opened at $156.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.47 and a twelve month high of $229.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.62.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.75.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

