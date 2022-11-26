Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,557 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.31% of Kilroy Realty worth $19,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,975,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,035,000 after purchasing an additional 811,897 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth about $31,997,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 14.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,247,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,201,000 after acquiring an additional 399,435 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth about $29,704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $42.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $38.91 and a 1-year high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 111.92%.

KRC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

