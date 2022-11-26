Rhumbline Advisers Has $19.12 Million Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,752,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 184,287 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $19,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 184.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.14.

Lumen Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Insider Activity

LUMN stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $13.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average is $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director T Michael Glenn bought 20,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,570.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,094.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director T Michael Glenn bought 20,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at $807,570.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Articles

