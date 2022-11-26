NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,565 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of NiSource worth $21,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 6,474 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,148,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,692,000 after buying an additional 1,634,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,974,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,574,000 after buying an additional 82,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NI. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on NiSource to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

NiSource Stock Up 0.4 %

NiSource Profile

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.46. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $32.58.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

