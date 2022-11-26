OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 563,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,391 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of OGE Energy worth $21,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OGE opened at $39.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average is $39.00. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $42.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.70%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Insider Transactions at OGE Energy

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $117,251.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,601.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.