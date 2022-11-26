OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 563,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,391 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of OGE Energy worth $21,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
OGE Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OGE opened at $39.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.32 and its 200-day moving average is $39.00. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $42.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
OGE Energy Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.
Insider Transactions at OGE Energy
In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $117,251.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,601.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
OGE Energy Company Profile
OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.
