Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Stake Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 974,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,788 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of Mattel worth $21,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mattel by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Mattel by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 366.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mattel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Mattel in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Mattel to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Mattel from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $17.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.66. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Mattel had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

