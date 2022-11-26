Insider Selling: Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Senior Officer Sells C$39,468.00 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Yuliya Gorbach sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.97, for a total value of C$39,468.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$686,187.06.

On Thursday, November 24th, Yuliya Gorbach sold 100 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.85, for a total value of C$885.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Yuliya Gorbach sold 25,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.97, for a total value of C$224,290.00.

TOT stock opened at C$8.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$364.11 million and a PE ratio of 27.16. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 1-year low of C$5.03 and a 1-year high of C$9.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Cormark boosted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

