Rhumbline Advisers Has $22.10 Million Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 521,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,363 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Genpact were worth $22,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in G. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 3.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 14.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact in the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 40.3% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 225,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 64,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 22.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genpact alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

Genpact Stock Performance

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,422,253.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at $29,422,253.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $122,635.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,941.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,416 shares of company stock valued at $5,549,705. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

G stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average of $45.00. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.09%.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.