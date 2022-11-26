Rhumbline Advisers Has $21.51 Million Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of WEX worth $21,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in WEX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,925,000 after purchasing an additional 164,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,819,000 after purchasing an additional 131,664 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in WEX by 35.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 417,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,988,000 after purchasing an additional 108,858 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the first quarter valued at $16,005,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in WEX by 2,889.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 74,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 72,438 shares in the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX stock opened at $164.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.21, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.96 and its 200 day moving average is $156.54. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.01 and a 12 month high of $183.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.42.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $163,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,262.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $163,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,262.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 6,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.19, for a total transaction of $1,016,909.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,462.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

