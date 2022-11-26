Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 424,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,573 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Masco worth $21,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Masco by 97.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,418,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,476 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Masco by 18.3% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,870,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,445,000 after acquiring an additional 751,825 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 3,316.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after acquiring an additional 689,900 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Masco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,917,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,117,802,000 after acquiring an additional 688,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Masco by 17.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,812,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,433,000 after acquiring an additional 573,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Masco to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Masco to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $50.93 on Friday. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

