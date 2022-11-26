Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 84,853 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 759,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,853 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in STORE Capital were worth $19,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in STORE Capital by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC boosted its position in STORE Capital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 186,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in STORE Capital by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. boosted its position in STORE Capital by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver C. Barksdale & Associates Inc. now owns 40,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:STOR opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.79. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 0.95.

STORE Capital Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.38%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STOR. Berenberg Bank cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.50 to $32.25 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STORE Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

STORE Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.