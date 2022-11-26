Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,979 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of Unum Group worth $19,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 233,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 17,043 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 75,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Unum Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 145,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Stock Up 1.3 %

UNM opened at $41.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. Unum Group has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $46.64.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $243,108.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,052.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,613.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,052.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Unum Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Unum Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Unum Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.