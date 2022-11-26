The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,307,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,484 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Children’s Place worth $50,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 9.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 17.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 125.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Children’s Place Stock Down 2.0 %

PLCE opened at $38.79 on Friday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $95.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Children’s Place

PLCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Children’s Place to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

