Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 30,377 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 241,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,377 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Hasbro worth $19,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 2.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Hasbro by 17.7% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $62.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.79. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $55.15 and a one year high of $105.73.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.36.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

