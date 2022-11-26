Insider Selling: FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells $129,000.00 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,361,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,176,917.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Arc Family Trust sold 64,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total transaction of $145,920.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $116,000.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $92,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $94,500.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $102,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $104,500.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $95,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $107,000.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $119,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 67,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $181,570.00.

FTC Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $2.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $225.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.66. FTC Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $8.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 81.67% and a negative net margin of 51.87%. Equities research analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 8.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 267,307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 67.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 873,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 10.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,912,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 180,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 101,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 185.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 882,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 573,081 shares in the last quarter. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FTC Solar to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of FTC Solar to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of FTC Solar to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Further Reading

