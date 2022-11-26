Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENOV shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company.

Get Enovis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 67,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,679,838.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enovis

Enovis Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,199,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enovis by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,505,000 after acquiring an additional 43,799 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Enovis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,279,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,144,000 after acquiring an additional 15,108 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Enovis by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,317,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,770,000 after acquiring an additional 247,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Enovis by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,312,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,520,000 after acquiring an additional 234,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENOV opened at $55.46 on Friday. Enovis has a one year low of $43.88 and a one year high of $147.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.54, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.24.

About Enovis

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.