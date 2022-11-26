International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) SVP Sells $137,820.00 in Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) SVP William F. Nugent sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $137,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

International Seaways Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE:INSW opened at $44.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.10. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $48.12.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $236.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.13 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brightlight Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the first quarter valued at about $20,511,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the first quarter valued at about $18,455,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the second quarter valued at about $17,047,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 1,344.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 229,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 213,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter valued at about $6,079,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on INSW shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Further Reading

