The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) CMO Sells $126,777.00 in Stock

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) CMO Andrew J. Stiffelman sold 18,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $126,777.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,223. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Real Good Food Stock Up 1.5 %

RGF opened at $7.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.65. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Get Real Good Food alerts:

Institutional Trading of Real Good Food

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Real Good Food by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Real Good Food by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Real Good Food in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Real Good Food in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Real Good Food in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. 16.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Real Good Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Good Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.