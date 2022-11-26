Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Insider Sells $138,586.00 in Stock

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) insider Von Wuthenau Juan Saldivar sold 26,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $138,586.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Entravision Communications Trading Up 1.2 %

EVC stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87. Entravision Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $485.04 million, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Entravision Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on shares of Entravision Communications from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 103.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Entravision Communications during the first quarter worth $47,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Entravision Communications during the third quarter worth $31,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Entravision Communications during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Entravision Communications during the third quarter worth $41,000. 57.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entravision Communications

(Get Rating)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.