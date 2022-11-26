Insider Selling: Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) SVP Sells $164,650.00 in Stock

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) SVP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $164,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,114.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Valvoline stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.36. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.19%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 108.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

VVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

