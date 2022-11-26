Insider Selling: Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) SVP Sells $164,650.00 in Stock

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) SVP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $164,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,114.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Valvoline Stock Performance
Valvoline stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.36. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.
Valvoline Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.19%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valvoline
Analyst Ratings Changes
VVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
Valvoline Company Profile
Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.
Featured Stories
