Greef Roderick De Sells 4,500 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) COO Greef Roderick De sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $97,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,699.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Greef Roderick De sold 9,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $205,485.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Greef Roderick De sold 1,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $33,195.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Greef Roderick De sold 1,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $34,815.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Greef Roderick De sold 20,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $477,200.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Greef Roderick De sold 8,552 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $194,044.88.

On Monday, October 3rd, Greef Roderick De sold 1,233 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $27,064.35.

BioLife Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %

BLFS stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $44.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $907.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLFS shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 802.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 439.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

