Insider Selling: New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) COO Sells $147,480.00 in Stock

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $147,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,708.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NJR stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.33. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

New Jersey Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of New Jersey Resources

Several brokerages have issued reports on NJR. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 116.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

