Franklin Resources Inc. Has $50.06 Million Stock Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,803,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 465,777 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 3.74% of Cohu worth $50,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cohu by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,535,000 after buying an additional 615,899 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Cohu by 28.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,423,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,149,000 after acquiring an additional 316,685 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohu by 24.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 958,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after acquiring an additional 187,115 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cohu by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,109,000 after acquiring an additional 186,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cohu by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,661,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,167,000 after acquiring an additional 137,768 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu Price Performance

Cohu stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $39.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Transactions at Cohu

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $334,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,533.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,733 shares in the company, valued at $9,240,121. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $334,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,533.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,336 shares of company stock valued at $781,543 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on COHU shares. Cowen increased their price target on Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Cohu to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Cohu Profile

(Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.