Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 219,180 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,275,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,180 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $49,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 55.0% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE CWK opened at $11.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average is $14.51. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $23.54.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 3.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.