Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 41,939 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,939 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.08% of Waste Management worth $49,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 230.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $164.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.33. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The stock has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.75.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.