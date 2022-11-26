The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,094,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,103 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Kroger worth $51,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 42.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 15.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR opened at $49.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $40.18 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.61%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

