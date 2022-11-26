Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 636,297 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,424,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 636,297 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.20% of Freshworks worth $45,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc bought a new position in Freshworks in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Freshworks in the first quarter valued at about $395,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Freshworks in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Freshworks by 12.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 373,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in Freshworks by 45.4% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 373,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 116,584 shares during the last quarter. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Freshworks from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Freshworks from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.46.

NASDAQ FRSH opened at $14.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.90. Freshworks Inc. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $36.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 0.58.

In related news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $499,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,389.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 32,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $410,112.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at $205,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randy Gottfried sold 33,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $499,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,389.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,626,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,932,894 and sold 92,229 shares valued at $1,277,450. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

