Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,193 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $44,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

SEDG stock opened at $301.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.53. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $375.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.96 and a 200-day moving average of $272.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 148.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

SEDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $419.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.92.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $698,343.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,248 shares in the company, valued at $51,271,546.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $698,343.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,248 shares in the company, valued at $51,271,546.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total transaction of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,997 shares of company stock worth $5,326,213 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

