Franklin Resources Inc. Has $42.97 Million Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,093,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.16% of Cytokinetics worth $42,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 25.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,760,000 after buying an additional 1,751,405 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 171.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,258,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,117,000 after buying an additional 1,424,936 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 85.7% in the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,927,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 27.5% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,095,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,633,000.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

In related news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $85,428.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,245.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $491,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,089 shares in the company, valued at $19,943,030.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $85,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,245.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,872 shares of company stock worth $5,975,182. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cytokinetics Trading Up 0.4 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CYTK stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.06. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $29.26 and a one year high of $55.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 11.56 and a quick ratio of 11.56.

CYTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

