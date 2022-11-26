Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,137,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,617 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Brookfield Renewable worth $40,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,256,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,456,000 after purchasing an additional 28,856 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,070,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,754,000 after purchasing an additional 168,284 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,021,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,601,000 after purchasing an additional 586,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,038,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,598,000 after purchasing an additional 150,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE BEPC opened at $32.32 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $44.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average of $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

