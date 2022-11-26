Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 3,146 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 953,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 5.55% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $46,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WASH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $108,000. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 9.6% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH opened at $49.68 on Friday. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $60.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $853.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.77.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

